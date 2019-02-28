Photo by John McCaslin

“One cat just leads to another,” or so remarked Ernest Hemingway, who was quite proud of his collection of 50 cats. Far more felines than were discovered in this barn off Route 522 in Sperryville, where there were no signs of mice. There actually was a sixth cat staring out from the next descending step on the staircase seen here, but they all couldn’t fit into the camera frame.