Taking the lead on National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day

Will King

Since 2017, March 29th has been designated as a national day to honor Vietnam War Veterans. Now, the locally based nonprofit Hero’s Bridge is bringing this area its first organized event to commemorate the day.

With tremendous support from the region’s leadership, generous sponsors, and a host of volunteers and organizers, the Hero’s Bridge Vietnam Veterans 5k will make its inaugural debut in nearby Remington on Saturday, March 30th, with festivities beginning at 10 a.m.

Partnered with other area nonprofits that support veterans, Hero’s Bridge wants to be among the very first to acknowledge this occasion by opening the day’s events with the National Anthem and an invocation that welcomes guests and honors the Missing In Action, the Prisoners of War, and the Vietnam Veterans in our region who are finding welcome, at last, in coming home.

Sponsors and town leadership quickly agreed to make Remington the place for this tribute, donating EMS services and oversight, and stores have volunteered their own locations around town for events and refreshments to support runners and visitors who come out to enjoy a full day of fellowship and community.

When asked, Travis Hale who owns Remington Drug, explained “Supporting this event in Remington and with Hero’s Bridge was especially important because it gives me a chance to support the community that supports me in addition to the veterans who’ve made it possible for me to be here doing what I love to do every day.”

In addition to the race, there will be a cornhole tournament, a 50/50 raffle, food trucks, and locally brewed beer and coffee beverages on site.

Proceeds will go to support Hero’s Bridge, a non-profit serving the ongoing needs of aging Veterans in Rappahannock, Culpeper, and Fauquier counties. To register, provide additional sponsorship, or to volunteer, contact Will King at 571-435-1680, or wkid35@gmail.com.

The writer, who ran unsuccessfully for Virginia’s House District 18 seat, is a U.S. military veteran and retired federal law enforcement officer who served in the Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch. Today he is a campaign consultant and organizer of the Hero’s Bridge Vietnam Veterans 5k.