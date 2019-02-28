Washington column for Feb. 28

A year’s worth of Community Health Fairs

On a rainy Saturday RappU held its first indoor Community Health Fair in Sperryville, the theme Heart Health and Coordination, chosen by CCMA Student Kelli Strobel. Visitors received screenings for blood pressure, glucose and BMI, with presentations from Kelli and Charlotte Mills.

Remember a healthy heart leads to a long and happy life. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, exercise regularly, and try not to smoke or drink too much alcohol. There are better ways to relax.

Photo by Christie Estep

Door prize winners were Sharron Proper, Jan Clatterbuck, and Tiffany Fowler.

The current CCMA class is planning a monthly Community Health Fair, each with a different theme. Following Nutrition on March 23, subsequent themes include: April-Public Health/Alcoholism/Autism; May-Mental Health; June-Alzheimer’s; July-Skin Awareness; August-Back to School/Immunizations; September-Prostate/Men’s Health; October-Fire Prevention/Lock Meds/Mammogram Mobile; November-Diabetes; December, Kids Month.

Love was in the air

Trinity Episcopal hosted more than 70 singers from the Rappahannock community for a love song sing-along. Pianist Hal Hunter and emcee Mimi Forbes were at the heart of the event. Hal, an accomplished pianist, created the playlist for the evening and donated songbooks for all to enjoy; Mimi led the group in song and laughter. Keeping with tradition (this was Trinity’s 8th sing-along), the event opened with “God Bless America” and closed with “Let There be Peace on Earth.”

Photo by Ruthie Windsor-Mann

In between were some 40 songs, including Broadway favorites “Some Enchanted Evening” and “If I Loved You.” Several duets by Fred and Althea Schottman and Gary and Wendy Aichele added light-hearted notes to the evening, and Yvonne Kanugisha, a former resident of the county, sang an original composition as a loving tribute to Hal and Beverly, Hal’s deceased wife. Along with the fun, more than $1400 was donated to benefit the Food Pantry.

Celebrating St. Patrick

Linn Barnes and Allison Hampton present Celtic Music, “Celebrating St. Patrick” on Sunday, March 10 at 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Barnes and Hampton, with their songs and Celtic instruments, have been delighting the ears of their listeners for over 25 years, and have presented at the Little Washington Theatre, as well as at Castleton. Each of the artists plays a variety of instruments, such as the Celtic harp, lute and guitars, and their music will be a lively start to a celebration of St Patrick’s Day, and all that is Irish in America. This presentation follows a very successful concert before Christmas with a chamber group, which had its large audience asking for more.

A reception for all in the Parish Hall will follow the concert. There is no admittance fee, but donations for the musicians will be welcome.

Lenten series

Ecumenical Community Lenten Series, will begin on Wednesday evening, March 13, and continue through the next four Wednesday evenings, sponsored by the Rappahannock Clergy Association.

Once again held at Washington Baptist Church, potluck dinners in the Fellowship Hall will begin at 6 p.m., followed by worship in the sanctuary beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s theme will be “The Least of These,” based on Matthew 25: 31-40, with each service focusing on an aspect of that passage: feeding the hungry, welcoming the stranger, clothing the naked, caring for the sick, and visiting the imprisoned.

As in past years, area congregations, clergy, choirs and musicians will come together to participate in this series of meaningful Lenten services. On March 27, a community choir made up of members of several congregations will present The Wonderful Cross — a choral anthem blending a beloved traditional hymn with the popular contemporary worship song by JD Walt, Jesse Reeves, and Chris Tomlin. The series will conclude on April 10 with a performance of “The Guest” presented by the Washington Baptist Youth Drama Club.

All are encouraged to attend both the potluck suppers and the services, with child care provided for the services. For additional information, call the Washington Baptist Church at 540-675-3336.

Game Day

If you enjoy playing games, be sure to stop by the Fellowship Hall at Washington Baptist Church between 1 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. Along with drinks and snacks, there will be board games suitable for all ages. Invite your family, friends, neighbors to join you for this community event. There’s no admission, and kids, families, teens, and adults are all welcome. And maybe just for fun, try playing a new game all the way from Massachusetts — Dirty Marbles!

Have a wonderful week.