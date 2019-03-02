A heartfelt thanks

The Rappahannock County High School Panther Band would like to thank the following sponsors for supporting our 4th Annual Indoor Mini-Golf Tournament on February 16:

The Law Offices of Marie Washington, Green Mountain Horticulture, Appleton Campbell, B&B Service Center, Buffalo Wild Wings, Country Chevrolet, Eppard Orthodontics, Griffin Tavern, H&R Block, The Inn at Little Washington, Kilby Pediatrics, The Kirchman Family, The Barkdoll Family, Settles Cars & Trucks, T.C. Robey Construction, The Hair Gallery, and Union Bank.

Special thanks also to our donors: The Sperryville Barber Shop, Bean Hollow Grassfed, Central Coffee Roasters, Jan Makela, Shawn’s BBQ, and Panera Bread Warrenton.

We would also like to thank the many local and surrounding county businesses who donated raffle items:

Before & After, Blue Door Inn & Kitchen, Skyward Café, Horse-n-Hound, Headmaster’s Pub, Burgers and Things, Stonewall Abbey Wellness Center, Riverside Auto, Rose Hill Veterinary Clinic, Rappahannock CFC, R.H. Ballard, Pat Giles, Valley Health, Beech Springs, Gary’s Ace Hardware, Dominos Culpeper and Front Royal, Page County Co-op, Jewell Tone Music, Target, Culpeper Country Club, Mountain Run Bowling Center, Jersey Mike’s, Martin’s Food Culpeper and Front Royal, Rankin’s Hardware, Chick-Fil-A, The Law Offices of Marie Washington, Spelunker’s, Royal Movie Theater, Royal Bowling Center, C & V Ice Cream, Joe’s Steakhouse, Cooter’s in the Valley, Wyndham Manassas, and It’s About Thyme.

We are grateful to all our sponsors, donors, volunteers and participants for helping to make our annual fundraiser a huge success! We couldn’t do it without you. See you next year!

Jason Guira

RCHS Panther Band Director