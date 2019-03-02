‘Prior to 1940, the military was the most segregated, was the most racist segment of America’

Virginia native Howard Lee Baugh lived a long life — albeit barely enough to receive long-overdue thanks from his country.

Two months after the Tuskegee Airman addressed an audience in Rappahannock County in January 2007, President George W. Bush and the U.S. Congress collectively awarded Baugh and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

By John McCaslin

Unlike so many of his fellow black fighter pilots, Baugh was fortunate enough to be in attendance in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to ceremoniously receive his gold medal. One year later he died at age 99 and was laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

“This is our country, we want to fight for our country,” the airman’s youngest of three sons, Richard Baugh, recalled the rallying cry of his father and other African Americans who wished to be trained as fighter pilots during World War II.

“Prior to 1940, the military was the most segregated, was the most racist segment of America,” Baugh recalled last Saturday during a well-attended address at the Scrabble School. “They expressly excluded blacks, said ‘We don’t want any African American pilots. Period. Can’t fly’ . . . because they weren’t intelligent enough to be able to operate complex equipment.

“There were places in the south,” he added, “where African Americans could not apply to be bus drivers because it was thought too complicated.”

Baugh drew attention to a 1925 Army War College study surrounding “employment of negro manpower in war,” concluding that black Americans compared to whites were “mentally & physically inferior . . . brain weighs 35 oz. vs 45 oz. . . . unmoral . . . 90 percent have or had VD . . . by nature subservient . . . cannot control fear . . . profoundly superstitious . . . secretive . . . lack courage.”

“Of course, none of this stuff is true,” Baugh observed. “They’re unmoral? I didn’t know that was a word until I saw the report. I’ve heard of immoral.”

Nobody saw more to the formation of the Tuskegee Airmen, he continued, than Eleanor Roosevelt, the first lady having traveled in March 1941 to Moton Field, the Tuskegee Army Air Field, near Tuskegee, Alabama. There, the “Tuskegee Experiment” had just begun.

A black pilot identified as “Chief” Anderson was seated in the front seat of a plane, Baugh recalled, and Mrs. Roosevelt approached him and said something to the effect of, “I hear you black people can’t fly. It looks to me like you can fly . . . Well, I think I’d like to go for a ride.”

And she did.

Less than three months later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 8802, prohibiting discrimination in the national defense industry. Baugh, at the same time, graduated from Virginia State College, the class of 1941. The surprise attack on Pearl Harbor came six months later.

Many of the military’s brass at the time were convinced that the Tuskegee Experiment — the name given to training for black pilots — would fail and fail miserably.

“Well, guess what? They did not fail!” Baugh said, his Scrabble audience breaking out in applause. “In fact, they went on to amass one of the finest military aviation records in history.”

Consider these Tuskegee Airmen personnel facts: Pilots graduated, 996; Ground crew trained, 16,000-plus; Pilots deployed to WWII, 352; WWII sorties flown, 15,533; WWII missions flown, 1,578; Pilots killed in action, 66 (8 received Purple Hearts); Pilot POWs, 32. Enemy targets destroyed/damaged: Aircraft, 409; Boats/Ships, 41; Radar installations, 9; Rolling stock, 619; Transport vehicles, 202; Locomotives, 126; Factories/power plants, 28; Gun emplacements, 3; Destroyers, 1.

Baugh, born in 1920 in Petersburg, had been commissioned a 2nd lieutenant during the war. Deployed for combat, he flew 136 combat missions in Europe and lived to tell about them. In 1944, he was assigned as a flight instructor at the Tuskegee Army Air Field. After the war, he became an Air Force instructor (AFROTC) for Howard University, Washington; Operations Officer, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio; Commander, 1708th Ferry Wing, McClellan AFB, California; Director of Logistics, 13th Air Force Headquarters, Clark AFB, Philippines; Professor, Aerospace Studies (AFROTC), Tennessee State University; Chief, Systems Plans Division Headquarters, Chanute AFB, Illinois.

He retired as an Air Force lieutenant colonel in June 1967. In 2004, he was one of four Tuskegee Airmen called to France, where they were bestowed the French Legion of Honor. Three years later the White House and Capitol Hill followed France’s lead.

All told, Command Pilot Lt. Col. Baugh had 6,000 pilot hours. He flew the PT-13, PT-17, BT-13, L-20, AT-6, P-40, P-47, P-51, B-25, B-26, C-45, C-47, B-57, B-66, T-33. F-80, SA (HU)-16, F-15D (Langley AFB, 1997) and last but not least FA-18F (U.S. Navy Blue Angels, NAF El Centro, 1998).

“Even after he retired from the military he got a chance to fly on a F-15 at Langley, sitting in the back seat, went out over the Atlantic Ocean and broke the sound barrier for the first time and only time in his life,” said his son. “And he also had the chance to sit in the back seat of an F-18 with the Blue Angels.

“And in both cases, once they got to altitude, they turned the controls over. He started doing all of his aerial acrobatics . . . and the Number 7 Blue Angels’ pilot said, ‘I turned the controls over to your father. He did a loop, where you go all the way around, and at the top . . . I heard your father laughing.’”

Editor’s note: Richard Baugh is treasurer of the non-profit Howard Baugh Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., its mission to preserve the legacy of black World War II pilots, inspire young people to pursue careers in aviation and aerospace-related fields, and provide financial assistance to deserving college-bound students. Baugh can be reached at 410-507-9755, by emailing treas@hbc-tai.org, or writing to P.O. Box 482, Petersburg, VA 23803.