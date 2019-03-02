Growing up in Pullentown

‘Brady, the last, was the only child not born in his mother’s bed’

So what’s it like growing up in Clark Hollow, now called Bean Hollow, the youngest of ten children?

Richard Brady, Clark Hollow Ramblings columnist for the Rappahannock News, was Rapp at Home’s latest speaker for its Local Voices series. Joined by his wife, Linda, and fellow Rappahannock High School classmate Alice Anderson, Brady told the group, “Everything I know has to do with family.”

By Mike Wenger

He began by describing “Pullentown” — six or eight houses along what is now Aileen Road — all occupied by Brady family members. His family’s home didn’t have running water. After delivering her fifth child, Dr. Eastham told his mother, “We have to talk.”

She went on to have another five children. Brady, the last, was the only child not born in his mother’s bed.

Alice Marie Lilliard, Brady’s mother, who grew up in Nethers Mill, went to school through seventh grade. Since there was no further schooling available, she asked if she could repeat seventh grade — and was allowed to.

Brady’s father, Moffitt Brady, began employment at age 16 on the road crew, went to work on bridges, become the boss of the bridge crew, and eventually superintendent of the roads in Rappahannock. He worked for 55 years. After his death in 1972, Brady reviewed his father’s old pay stubs, amazed that he had supported his large family while trying to live by the rule of saving half of his earnings. In a photo Brady passed around the Rapp at Home table, his father stands next to a snow plow wearing a white dress shirt and a tie.

“He treasured that job,” said Brady. “He never took a vacation.”

Linda Brady grew up on a large Rappahannock farm. In contrast, Brady’s family owned “just a patch,” half of it in a large garden and the other half occupied by two milk cows. Each spring his father would bring home four or five piglets “in a sack” and then they’d be butchered around Thanksgiving, the meat cured for the next year. He noted that in recent years the weather in late November is too warm to keep the meat and that butchering now occurs after the first of the year.

Brady’s son, Jason, continues the tradition and the family enjoyed bacon and “chimes” from Jason’s hogs the last two mornings. No one in his audience had heard of chimes, the hog’s backbone. He also described “ponhorse,” a scrabble-like food, another product of the butchered hogs.

Two things “old men” always asked each other, Brady said: “How many ‘taters did you make this year and how much lard did you make this year?” His family sold five-gallon buckets of hog lard, which were “white as snow.”

Brady’s mother killed and dressed chickens and turkeys and sold the meat. She sold eggs. She would leave a bucket of cream outside for the postman, later returned clean and with a check in payment, and a note with the cream’s butterfat content.

Brady’s talk was in Rapp at Home’s office in the old Washington Schoolhouse on Mt. Salem Avenue, where both Brady and Alice Anderson had gone to high school. Brady noted that, other than recess and PE, he couldn’t play basketball or baseball for the school because of the lack of transportation. “I’d just get Dad’s old twelve gauge and go squirrel hunting.”

Brady and most of his nine siblings left the county after high school, because there was no work in Rappahannock. “I wanted a car,” Brady said, “and I wasn’t going to be able to buy one picking apples and making hay.” As it was Brady didn’t drive until he was eighteen, discouraged by his father. His two older brothers had gotten into trouble driving and his father was in no hurry for Brady to do the same. “I ain’t sticking my finger into that socket three times,” his father said.

After graduation, Brady left for Arlington. While at Northern Virginia Community College, he wrote a lyrical story about growing up in the country. His paper earned an A-. His teacher complained about his last line: The memories of my childhood in the country — the green hills, blue mountains, and fresh air — bring such a pleasantness that I feel sorrow for those who have no such memories.

She argued that people who grew up in cities had pleasant memories, too.

Brady worked for the federal government for 35 years, retiring to Rappahannock in 2001. While working, he traveled throughout the United States, he said, and could live just about anywhere, “but there’s no place I’d rather live than Rappahannock.”

Alice Anderson, who left Rappahannock after high school to work in Baltimore, echoed this sentiment. “My heart would always start to race when I crossed the Rappahannock County line,” she said. “I always knew I would come back.”

Alice encouraged Brady to compile his Rappahannock News columns into a book. When Brady suggested Alice write stories about her life, she countered, “I’m not a writer. I can’t help it — I’m a talker.” Alice was an earlier series speaker.