Lunchtime meeting for Rappahannock agriculture producers

Forestry practices, stream crossings, fencing and grazing systems, water development — all topics of discussion for Rappahannock County agriculture producers during a lunchtime meeting at the Washington Volunteer Fire House, 10 Firehouse Lane, next Thursday, March 7, from noon until 1:30 p.m.

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting the luncheon and will provide an overview of the various conservation programs currently available in Rappahannock County and the financial incentives available for the myriad practices.

District staff will highlight how project design, signup and project approval works. An additional focus of the meeting is targeted at producers who are less familiar with local conservation programs or have not participated to date.

Virginia is currently coming under increased scrutiny regarding both meeting the goals related to Chesapeake Bay restoration and local water quality improvement goals. Voluntary conservation programs are the answer and significantly increased program funding is expected in the near future. Now is a very good time to investigate what the District has to offer. Technical assistance and project design is provided at no cost to the producer.

District staff will outline what is involved in getting started, getting your project designed and approved and be available to answer questions. Preregistration is required and can be accomplished by calling 540-825-8591. The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will also be on hand to provide similar information on federal conservation programs available in adjacent Madison County.