Saluting Rappahannock Black History Month

Photo courtesy of Bailey Family

Rappahannock native Edward Homer Bailey Sr., was born on Sept. 12, 1909 to Edward and Lovace Maggie Brown Bailey. On Dec. 28, 1931 he married Ethel V. Timbers, daughter of Henry and Josie Fitzhugh Timbers. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II — from Feb. 7, 1944 through Nov. 2, 1945. He was discharged exactly two months after Japanese surrender documents were signed on Sept. 2, 1945 on the deck of the USS Missouri, officially marking the end of the war. Returning home, Bailey became a building contractor. He died on May 25, 1990 and is buried in the Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery in Amissville.

Editor’s note: The stories of Edward Homer Bailey and other African Americans with rich histories in Rappahannock County are contained in the new book, “Images of America: African Americans in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock Counties,” by Terry L. Miller (Arcadia Publishing, 2019).