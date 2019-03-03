Back in court: Latest Lee DWI charge goes to grand jury

Brittney Michelle Lee, 31, of Washington appeared in Rappahannock County District Court last week on multiple alcohol-related charges, including two for second DWI offenses.

Lee’s attorney, Frank Reynolds, explained before court that the two DWI 2nd offenses were in different jurisdictions, and because neither had yet been adjudicated they both stood as second offenses.

But that status did not last long.

Minutes later, District Court Judge J. Gregory Ashwell signed off on an agreement that sends one of the DWI offenses to the grand jury for indictment as a third offense on March 11.

For the other DWI offense, Lee was sentenced to 12 months in jail. All but ten months were suspended, but she is required to spend at least 40 days incarcerated. Ashwell also sentenced her to pay a $200 fine for a charge of drinking while driving with an open container.

Lee plans to appeal these two charges in circuit court on March 26.

In February of 2015, Lee pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The previous October 10 her pickup truck collided with a parked car at the intersection of Harris Hollow Road and Main Street in Washington. Lee left the scene. A witness identified her to Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Brandon Smoot, who found Lee at her parents’ home.

Smoot performed field-sobriety tests, some of which she failed.

Lee was sentenced to 180 days in Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal with 160 days suspended. She was required to complete the VASAP alcohol safety program. Her license was suspended for one year, but she was eligible to apply for a restricted license after 60 days.

In February of 2014, Lee pleaded guilty to a first offense of DWI, pleaded down from a second offense. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 160 days suspended.

Meanwhile, Timothy Sterling Webb of Warrenton pleaded guilty to two felony petit larceny charges in Circuit Court last Tuesday. On Nov. 6 and Dec. 7, 2018, Webb was charged with stealing automotive parts and tools from a building on Castleton Ford Road.

Webb, 41, pawned the parts and tools at Fidelity Pawn Brokers in Warrenton for a total of $130.

According to the criminal complaints written by RCSO Investigator James Jones, these charges were Webb’s fifth and sixth larceny offenses. He is currently being held at the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren Regional Jail.

Each offense carries a potential sentence of one to five years in the prison or up to 12 months in jail plus a fine.

He had hoped to be sentenced on Tuesday as well, telling Judge Jeffrey W. Parker, “Send me down the road or send me home.”

Parker declined, saying he had not yet received the sentencing guidelines. Sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 26.