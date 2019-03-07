Civility, dignity will be missed

First Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and now Supervisor John Lesinski.

While it’s easy to surmise why each decided to follow a different path I can guarantee Mr. Lesinski’s did not involve $330 million dollars! Harper and his towering home runs and cocky attitude will be missed by many Nationals fans but you can’t blame a man for choosing what he feels is best for him and his family.

I have not had the opportunity to attend many BOS meetings but I have watched more than a few on YouTube. One thing that always stands out is John’s calm demeanor, civility and dignity; even in the face of the most boorish behavior, and thoughtless, spiteful opposition. He was never deterred by the discourteous voices that often sought to obscure sound ideas and open mindedness.

John will be missed on the BOS for his voice of reason and forward thinking. He is a true professional and gentleman. The BOS and the residents of the Hampton district will miss his presence.

Best of luck John, and thank you for your service.

Mark Raiford and Family

Castleton