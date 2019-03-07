Down Memory Lane for March 7

Jan. 24, 1963

Sperryville has no public library, but it does have a modern barber shop, owned and operated by John Eubank.

As in all barber shops, John’s customers frequently must wait for their turn. While waiting they look around for something to read to pass the time away. Usually they pick up a newspaper or a magazine. In most barber shops waiting customers find a variety of paper and magazines — spread on chairs, sometimes lying on the floor. These are not always chosen with care. John decided recently that his customers deserved a better atmosphere and service. He determined to give them reading matter of value beyond killing time and a more pleasant atmosphere — more like a library — in which to wait and read thus stimulating good reading.

To make this possible he had a table built into the corner of his shop, placing standard magazines around a potted plant and reading lamp.

John and his helper find it more pleasant to work in a “library atmosphere” and he believes that his customers will appreciate and approve of the change.

Mrs. C. T. Bruce, representing the Washington Ladies Auxiliary, presented a check for $600 to Gibson Wharton, chief of the Washington Fire Company, at the dinner meeting held last Wednesday night at Hampton Inn. The Chief turned the check over to Newbill Miller, who is company treasurer. At the informal meeting of auxiliary members, fire company and rescue squad officers, and interested people in the community, plans were discussed for the future of the company and fund raising activities for the organizations.

Jan. 27, 1983

An old stage wagon that John Wayland used some 60 years ago to haul kids to classes was the beginning of the Rappahannock school bus fleet, according to Mutt Atkins, a school bus driver from 1929 until his retirement in 1973.

In 1929, Mutt’s brother James Atkins had a contract with the county school board to provide bus transportation. “He furnished the chassis and they furnished the body. The chassis coat about $750 and we used old wooden bodies in those days. Five-hundred dollars would have been a good price for them,” Mutt said.

Mutt first drove for his brother and then worked directly for the school board after James Atkins sold his bus to the county. “I made big wages,” he joked. “$1.50 per day and I paid for the gas.”

“Most of the time, you didn’t get anywhere in the winter without chains on,” Mutt recalled. Routes 211 and 522 were the only paved roads in the county; the rest hardly qualified as more than muddy wagon tracks.

Compensation for Rappahannock early teachers was not princely. Anne Keyser recalled making $45 each month that she taught. “And I spent sixteen dollars for a pair of shoes,” she said. “My father was furious but my mother stood behind me. I can still picture those shoes — they were beautiful — two-toned brown shoes with high laces. I worked hard for them and wore them until they wore out.”

When Pauline Bruce’s mother started teaching at Hazel Mountain School in 1908, she made $30 a month. She lived with Mr. and Mrs. Jim Burke (Weldon Burke’s parents) and paid $5 a month for her room and board during the week.

Pauline followed her mother into the ranks of country teachers and during the depression earned $85 a month for her work at a little one-room school in neighboring Warren County, which operated its public schools jointly with Rappahannock under a single superintendent. In 1936, when Pauline returned to Rappahannock to teach at the three-year Amissville School, the principalship there carried an extra $5 a month. “But you had extra duties, like sweeping the floor and lighting the fires every morning.”