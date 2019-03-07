Experience breeds knowledge

By Staff/Contributed March 7, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

I appreciate Johns Lesinski’s service to Rappahannock County and I thank him for his 20 years of military service. I do take exception to his statement that committees and positions in Rappahannock County Government should not be held for 20 years by the same person and fresh blood is needed.

The people who choose to serve in the County for little or no compensation for years carry knowledge and experience that transcend the written record of the Boards that they serve on and the decisions of these Boards better the interests of Rappahannock County by the service of these dedicated citizens of the County.

Alvin Henry
Washington

Editor’s note: Henry has been a member of the Rappahannock County Planning Commission since 2001.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5322 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.