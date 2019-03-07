Experience breeds knowledge

I appreciate Johns Lesinski’s service to Rappahannock County and I thank him for his 20 years of military service. I do take exception to his statement that committees and positions in Rappahannock County Government should not be held for 20 years by the same person and fresh blood is needed.

The people who choose to serve in the County for little or no compensation for years carry knowledge and experience that transcend the written record of the Boards that they serve on and the decisions of these Boards better the interests of Rappahannock County by the service of these dedicated citizens of the County.

Alvin Henry

Washington

Editor’s note: Henry has been a member of the Rappahannock County Planning Commission since 2001.