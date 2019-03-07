School news for March 7

RCES to State Capitol

By Jenny Kapsa

Thanks to a Headwaters’ grant, all RCPS seventh grade students were invited to participate in the 4-H State Capitol Day trip.

Students went in two groups, with the first group traveling on a chartered bus to Richmond, where they got to visit the offices of Rappahannock representatives Sen. Mark Obenshain and Del. Michael Webert, tour the capitol, see the media in front of the governor’s mansion, and visit the Science Museum of Virginia.

The second group of 7th graders more recently visited Richmond, and since legislators were no longer in session they toured the capitol and spent a longer period of time at the Science Museum where they were able to view a “Giant Movie” about the ocean.

Many thanks to 7th grade teacher Elaine McCabe and Principal Ben Temple for helping to coordinate and approve this important, fun and educational 4-H field trip.

— Jenny Kapsa

Market Day

The 7th grade “Market Day” was held in the RCES gymnasium. Each of the students created a product to sell to fellow students using market day bucks. Some of the products included clay figurines, tic-tac-toe boards, painted rocks, origami, and stress balls. In addition, there were a variety of refreshments: smoothies, cotton candy, lemonade, cookies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate covered strawberries.

By Holly Jenkins

According to 7th grade civics teacher Matthew Hummill, “the students have learned basic economic principles like supply and demand, profit, types of resources, and production and consumption and this is their opportunity to use their knowledge in an authentic situation.”

— Holly Jenkins

‘Real life’ expenses

Eighth grade students experienced the annual “Reality Store” event in the RCHS gymnasium. Provided by the Virginia Cooperative Extension, the Reality Store is a financial management program that brings awareness to the value of a dollar when factoring in the cost of daily living.

At the start of the activity, each student was randomly assigned a monthly net salary, career, and marital/family status. They were instructed to visit all of the booths that were set up around the gymnasium run by community volunteers.

Each booth represented common “real life” expenses: childcare, clothing, communications, entertainment, transportation, furniture, grocery, housing, contributions, medical/dental, personal care, student loan, utilities. In addition, there was a crystal ball station where students took a chance at either receiving or losing money. The students were responsible for staying within their budget and were given the opportunity to select from high-end, more expensive items and more affordable items at each booth.

This exercise showed the students that one high-end purchase can greatly affect what they could afford at the other booths. In some cases, the students had to take on a second job for basic necessities. In the end, the students learned how to make smart financial choices through organization, goal setting, awareness of finances, and developing a plan. This was an eye-opening experience for many of the 8th graders. One student exclaimed, “I feel so bad! My mom just spent $100 on me and this is so hard.”

Following the event, the numerous volunteers were treated to a luncheon of minestrone soup, salad, focaccia bread, and apple crisp prepared by the culinary students. RCPS would like to thank all of the community volunteers, the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and the Fagus Foundation for their generous donation.

— Holly Jenkins

Scholarships available

The Salem Ruritan Club will award three $1,500 scholarships this year, one each to graduating seniors at Rappahannock County High School, Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School.

The scholarships are based on a combination of academic achievement, community service and financial need. Students are encouraged to pick up an application from their guidance department and submit the completed application form and narrative by the due date.

The Salem Ruritan Club is also offering a $600 scholarship to a graduating senior, from one of the three high schools, pursuing an education and a career in “Law Enforcement/Criminal Justice,” preferably but not necessarily attending a local community college.

Ruritan is a civic service organization and through volunteer community service is dedicated to improving communities and building a better America.