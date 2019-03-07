Thank you, Mr. and Mrs. Bates, for your thoughtful comments with regard to the recent controversy involving Governor Northam. I could not have said it any better.

Is there any among us who has led a perfect exemplary life such that we have no regret for past acts and transgressions? I suspect the prospect of having one’s life examined under a microscope has discouraged many potentially fine public servants from running for office.

Perhaps Governor Northam didn’t handle this incident in the best possible fashion but I believe him to be remorseful and sincere in his apology. I say let this man be judged only by his character and record as a public servant and not by some youthful prank committed decades ago.

Jerry W. Martin, MD

Nethers