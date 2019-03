The Rappahannock County High School Panther Band would like to extend our sincerest apologies and many thanks to Waterpenny Farm for omitting you from our thank you in the Rappnews last week. Waterpenny is one of our longest running supporters of our Mini-Golf event and we would not have a successful annual event if it were not for your continued support! Thank you Waterpenny Farm!

Jason Guira

RCHS Panther Band Director