To the citizens of Rappahannock

I would like to take this opportunity to say it has truly been an honor and a privilege to work in the office of the Commissioner of the Revenue.

I am sincerely humbled by the support I have received during my time in the office. I want to express my deepest appreciation for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Rappahannock County.

Sharon Dodson

Commissioner of the Revenue

Editor’s note: Sharon Dodson had previously informed the Rappahannock News that because of family circumstances she would be stepping down from her post effective March 4. She had been with the county government for 39 years.The commissioner’s seat is up for election on Nov. 5. Until then, Mary A. Graham, the highest ranking deputy in the office, has taken over responsibilities of commissioner.