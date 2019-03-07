Washington column for March 7

Roller coaster ride

Looks like the month of March came in like a lion Friday morning, with snow and freezing rain. Here lately the weather has been like a roller coaster ride, up and down. Some days spring weather and some days cold temperatures. I was hoping that spring was here for us, with the warm temperatures and the days getting some length to them and some of the flowers coming through the ground.

Hold on tight for the ride and we have to wait and see what the month has in store for us. Let’s hope that by the month’s end, it will go out like a lamb.

Gallery show

Courtesy image

Gay Street Gallery’s newest exhibition opens Saturday, March 23, with a reception with artists from 4 to 7 p.m. Beverages and refreshments will be served.

Featured at the Washington gallery will be paintings by Staunton-based Elizabeth Geiger, colorful and bold still lifes and landscapes created after much observation and careful study; Jeffrey Cooper, a Maryland-based artist who has chosen to work in wood because it is always alive, shrinking and swelling, darkening from exposure to light, and weathering if outside.; and Kevin Adams, the gallery’s resident artist, who unveils new work from Virginia and his travels elsewhere.

Kevin, a member of New York City’s Salmagundi Club, the oldest association of artists in the U.S., has just seen one of his Virginia landscapes — “Ginger Hill with Morning Clouds” — was selected for an exhibition at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in Virginia Beach.

“I love that one of my paintings of Rappahannock County was chosen,” said Kevin.

Congratulations Kevin!

Lenten season

Lent began with Ash Wednesday, the ashes an ancient symbol of our basic human need for healing and hope. During Lent, we are invited to consider our need for healing and hope in preparation for the new life of Easter.

During the Lenten season, from March 6 to April 21, why not make a sacrifice for Lent with parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Washington? Take the Pioneer Pledge to abstain from all alcohol beverages and pray a short prayer twice a day during Lent for the end of alcoholism, and for those addicted to drugs and to pornography.

Children, ages 8-11 (with permission of their parents), and teens will also have an opportunity to take the pledge of abstinence from alcoholic drink, and in addition to make a promise to keep off drugs for life. If you have any questions, please contact J. Beattie jarbb474@gmail.com or 540-987-8315.

Sympathy

We were saddened to learn that longtime resident Andy McIntyre died on Saturday, March 2. Please remember Andy and his family in your prayers. Funeral arrangements are pending.

March birthdays

A wonderful lady, Beverly Sullivan, will be celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, March 12. Happy Birthday Beverly!

Birthday wishes go out to Sam Snead, who celebrates his big day March 13; Kerry “Kiki” McCaslin, daughter of Rappahannock News editor John McCaslin, whose special day is March 16; Stacy Clark, whose special day is March 19; and to a very special little girl, Aubrey Taylor Burke, who celebrates her day on March 18. Other wishes for the month of March go to my grandson, Jackson Brady Carter Clatterbuck who will celebrate his special day on Friday, March 22, Ivy Racer and Charmaine Lee on March 24, Frances Foster who will celebrate her special day on March 28, and to my daughter Christie Estep who will be celebrating her day on March 30.

Breaking news

Rappahannock will not be having a May Relay For Life this year. The plan is to have the lead people in place by early Fall and start planning for the Relay for 2020.

Spring forward

Don’t forget daylight savings time begins at 2 a.m. this Sunday, March 10. “Spring forward” an hour. I’m looking forward to those longer days!

Hold on tight and enjoy the roller coaster ride and the longer days.