By Torney Van Acker

Special to the Rappahannock News

The International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) awarded Rappahannock County Park International Dark Sky Park status at the “silver tier” level on February 21, 2019. It is the third Virginia park to receive a Dark Sky Park designation, the other two being state parks. Rappahannock County Park is also the third county park in the U.S. to be awarded this honor.

“You should be truly proud of the incredible effort you have put towards this application,” wrote Adam Dalton, IDA’s Dark Sky Places Program Manager, upon congratulating the Park on being the newest addition to their Dark Sky Places Program.

In order to earn this international honor, Park volunteer staff took measurements of the quality of their night sky over the course of a full year, held several educational dark sky events, and engaged in a collaborative effort with the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) to replace unshielded outdoor lighting in the County, free of charge, with dark-sky compliant fixtures.

“I am very pleased our park has received a Dark Sky Park designation. Our dark sky is one of many assets of Rappahannock County to be preserved for the enjoyment of future generations. The Dark Skies Park designation raises awareness of the value and beauty of our night sky that hopefully protects it from future light pollution,” said Mike Del Grosso, Chair of the Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority (RCRFA) that manages the Park.

This prestigious Dark Sky Park designation validates strong local commitment to maintaining our pristine night skies and opens the Park for night use by astronomy clubs and other groups in the region. Longer term, this designation is a catalyst for increased ecotourism and will accord national and international recognition to Rappahannock County Park and the rural nature of the County. Becoming a Dark Sky Park will ensure that generations of visitors to the Park will be able to observe and learn about the heavens above us.

The idea for applying for the designation began about a year ago when RLEP approached the RCRFA Board about seeking the designation.

“Most of the people on earth have never seen the Milky Way. The world around us is getting brighter,” stated Phil Irwin, co-founder of RLEP which was formed in 1970. The Board unanimously adopted the idea and with RLEP’s assistance, submitted their formal application ten months later.

This designation will be celebrated at the Park’s first dark sky event of the season scheduled for May 4, 2019. The Park’s location is conveniently located in one of the darker areas of the county and offers facilities suitable for hosting dark sky events. As a Dark Sky Park, at least four dark sky events will be programmed annually. For more details about upcoming events at the Park, please visit our website at: https://rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com/

The RCRFA would like to thank the many individuals and organizations who supported the application for a DSP designation: Mayor of the Town of Washington, Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection, Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors, Rappahannock County Administrator, Rappahannock County Public Schools, Shenandoah National Park, Northern Virginia Astronomy Club (NOVAC), Businesses of Rappahannock, Piedmont Environmental Council, and IDA’s Virginia chapter leaders. The RCRFA is especially grateful to NOVAC for including the Park on their list of outreach opportunities during the application process. The success of the dark sky events was in large part due to the participation of several NOVAC members.

The IDA established the International Dark Sky Places conservation program in 2001 to recognize excellent stewardship of the night sky. Designations are based on the quality of the night skies, stringent outdoor lighting standards and innovative community outreach. Since the program began, over 100 Parks, Reserves, Sanctuaries, Communities, and Dark Sky Friendly Developments have received International Dark Sky designations. More information about IDA and its mission may be found at http://www.darksky.org.