Lyndon B. Johnson no stranger here

By Sally Latham Haynes

Special to the Rappahannock News

Donnie Johnston was about 12 in 1960 and on his way to school when he observed Lyndon and Lady Bird Johnson pull into the train station in Culpeper on their whistle stop campaign tour from Washington, D.C. through eight southern states.

Johnson was running for vice president on the Democratic ticket with John F. Kennedy for president. Nearly 60 years later Johnston recalled that day in an article he wrote for the Fredericksburg Free Lance Star.

My mother Sarah Latham, then editor of the Rappahannock News, went to Alexandria earlier in the morning so she could make the trip to Culpeper with the Johnsons. Sister Nancy and I, high school students at the time, met her at the train station to deliver her to work in Little Washington. We weren’t often permitted to be late for school, but that day an exception was made.

According to Johnston, Sarah quipped years later that, “I started to ask Johnson if he thought he would have any trouble finding his way to Culpeper.” Johnston went on to explain, “That cynical question, had it been asked, would have referenced the fact that for more than two decades, the congressman from Texas often visited his mistress, who lived at a rock mansion near Boston called Longlea.”

LBJ’s long affair with Alice Glass, first mistress and then wife of newspaper publisher Charles Marsh, was said to last until early in the Johnson presidency when they disagreed over the war in Vietnam.

Called the “LBJ Victory Special” by the campaign, the train tour was alternately dubbed “The Cornpone Special” by reporters. This alluded to Johnson’s downhome manner and speech.

Four years later, Lady Bird embarked on another campaign tour through the South. This time she faced hostile crowds following passage of the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act. The goal of the “Lady Bird Special” was to elect Lyndon Johnson president, defeating rival Barry Goldwater.

Donnie Johnston continues a lifelong interest in politics and government that was sparked that day in 1960. He is a full time columnist for the Free Lance Star and his work appears in other papers.