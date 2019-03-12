Video: Amissville’s holiday tradition of giving

By Staff/Contributed March 12, 2019 Video 0

One of Rappahannock’s longest-running, all-hands-on-deck volunteer traditions is the Amissville Christmas holiday gift basket project. The Amissville Community Foundation is the driving force, enabling dozens of volunteers, young and old, to purchase, assemble and distribute generous gift boxes to more than 100 deserving families.

This past Christmas, Foothills Forum commissioned Roger Piantadosi and Luke Christopher of Synergist Media to tag along and produce this video taking you behind the scenes. Take a look and see how this wonderful project is done.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5328 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.