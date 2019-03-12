Video: Amissville’s holiday tradition of giving

One of Rappahannock’s longest-running, all-hands-on-deck volunteer traditions is the Amissville Christmas holiday gift basket project. The Amissville Community Foundation is the driving force, enabling dozens of volunteers, young and old, to purchase, assemble and distribute generous gift boxes to more than 100 deserving families.

This past Christmas, Foothills Forum commissioned Roger Piantadosi and Luke Christopher of Synergist Media to tag along and produce this video taking you behind the scenes. Take a look and see how this wonderful project is done.