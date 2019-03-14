Courthouse Row for March 14

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 3-7

Jackson

Paul A. Brown and Jason S. Brown to John B. Buchanan and Sharon M. Buchanan, husband and wife, 5.000acres, $510,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-63A

Pearl Phillips Groves, femme sole, Vivian Vontress, femme sole, Lesley McKinley (now known as Leslie Groves), femme sole, and Raymond Groves, Jr., homme sole, to Vivian Vontress, femme sole, Leslie Groves, femme sole, and Raymond Groves, Jr., nomme sole, 1 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-84

Rappahannock/Culpeper

Consuelo Parodi Fleming to James H. Lagraffe and Tamara J. Lagraffe, husband and wife, 6.119 acres, $540,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 56-1-2

Bessie L. Aylor to Bessie L. Aylor and Paul S. Arthur, wife and husband, parcel of land, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 56-1-4

Wakefield

Charles T. Brady to Joshua A. Bywaters and Amanda M. Bywaters, husband and wife, 5 and ½ acres, $235,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-7

Wade David Bywaters and Teresa Lynn Bywaters, husband and wife, to Seven Oaks LLC, 5.23 acres, $230,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 4-1-12

Margaret Brown Neal and Vetta Brown Pendleton, F/J/A/ Vetta Pendleton Anderson to Christopher G. Korte and Rebekka A. Korte, husband and wife, 1.2500 acres, $70,000, deed of bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-41

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Kathy Stewart, Sperryville, generator, $6,000

Bill Walton, Washington, replace disconnect, $800