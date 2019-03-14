Meet your new best friend, KC

Hi, everyone, my name is KC and I am a typical puppy, that is to say cute, cute, cute! I am a young, happy girl, about 10 to 12 weeks old, and a German Shepherd/Pitbull mix. I’m very social and love other dogs, cats, and of course humans. I’m close to being housebroken and am working hard at it. If you’d like to meet me I’d like to meet you. Please come visit and ask for “Cutie Pie.”

The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.