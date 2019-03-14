The Washington Town Council’s regular monthly meeting Monday was a brisk affair that focused on small changes to allow the post office to remain in town.

If you are one of those patrons who thinks having to park in the church parking lot across Main Street is an inconvenience, the U.S. Postal Service apparently agrees with you. At the proposed new location at the corner of Warren Avenue and Leggett Lane, they’ll need a parking lot with at least 18 spaces. Town Mayor Fred Catlin jested, “everybody could come to the post office at the same time.”

To allow for the extra space needed in the lot, setbacks would need to be reduced by five feet. The council unanimously voted Monday to authorize a public hearing on post office-specific changes to the zoning ordinance. A public hearing on the matter, in a joint session with the planning commision, will be held at the council’s next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8.

The council also unanimously voted in favor of providing snow removal for the potential postal parking lot; they amended the resolution to require the plowing contractor to have insurance and be bonded. But Town Clerk Laura Dodd mentioned that the sewer treatment plant just down Leggett Lane requested the town keep it plowed for them, so the plower will already be there and would just need to plow the adjacent post office lot.

The council also unanimously voted to pay the one-time $15,000 sewer tap fee and one-time $5,000 for the water system tap fee. The facility developer, who would be leasing it to the postal service, would be responsible for the construction and usage fees.

“A huge concession by the [building contractor of the] post office is they are going to bring the sewer from under the road to the site, it’s not going to be the town’s responsibility,” added Town Attorney John Bennett.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend two public forums on the town’s future and future land use, the first to be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at town hall, the second on March 31. Members of the Architectural Review Board and the Planning Commission are invited as well.

