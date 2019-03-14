School news for March 14

RCHS & WCDS ‘Minutemen’ honorees

Seniors from regional high schools, including two in Rappahannock, were recognized at the March Meeting of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution. Each spoke of their activities and interests and further academic and career goals. These students were chosen because of outstanding character in the classroom and in their community. They also competed in a scholarship essay contest and will be recognized at their Senior Assemblies.

Courtesy photo

Seen above from the left are Mary Ann Cowherd, Regent; Rachel Cieplak, Wakefield Country Day School; Megan Dodson, Rappahannock High School; Jojuan White, Good Citizen Chairman; Michaela Easter, Eastern View High School; and Carolina Shaffer, Culpeper County High School.

Latin experts

Congratulations to the RCHS students in Mr. Sharpe’s Latin classes who received awards for their scores on the National Etymology Exam. This exam is taken by 4,700 students across the county. It measures students’ ability to discern word roots from Greek and Latin, with an emphasis on SAT words.

By Holly Jenkins

Bronze Awards went to Serenity Cortez, Abigail Mason, Natalya White, Nova Correro, and Evan Jenkins. Silvers to Julian Cordero and Agustin Garcia.

Read Across America

RCES students participated in Read Across America Week from March 4-8. Based off of Read Across America Day, March 2, the week celebrated the magic of reading by honoring the birthday of the late Dr. Seuss. Each day represented a theme from one of Dr. Seuss’ books.

In addition, special reading activities were held. Classrooms were visited by special guests from the central office, the community, and even students from higher grade levels who shared in the special story time.

By Holly Jenkins

By Holly Jenkins

The week ended with “Flashlight Friday.” The lights in each classroom were turned off and the teachers read to the students using flashlights. In addition, teachers had the option of competing in a door decoration contest. This week both inspired and promoted the enjoyment of reading books.

Winter Owl awards

At last week’s ceremony marking the end of the WCDS winter sports season, Head of School Jessica Lindstrom and Athletic Director Mike Costello thanked the “winter Owls” for their tireless contributions to a fun and successful season. Before presenting the individual awards, Costello shared remarks for each team, player, and coach and gave special recognition to the varsity boys basketball team who won the Delaney Athletic Conference (DAC) Division II regular season title, a first time in the school’s history.

By Lisa Ramey

In middle school girls basketball, Carmen O’Neill and Arielle Shepard won the Co-Most Improved Player Award for their growth during the season. Coaches Award went to Alexis Cross. Leading scorer Ava Lubkemann won the Most Valuable Player Award.

For the middle school boys basketball team, the MVP was leading scorer Sean Regan. The Most Improved Player Award went to Jacob DiDomenico. The Coaches Award went to Owen Schuster for his dedication.

In varsity girls basketball, Jill Chiu was named Most Valuable Player. Emma O’Neill showed great improvement and earned the Most Improved Player Award. Steady captain Anna Schuster won the Coaches Award for her dedication.

In varsity boys basketball, John Mullins finished the season with 387 points and was the team’s Most Valuable Player. Ben Kelsey stepped up his game and earned the Most Improved Player Award. Steadfast Martin O’Heir shared the Coaches Award with dedicated bookkeeper James Gao.

Ben Kelsey, John Mullins and Martin O’Heir were named First Team ALL-DAC Division II by the Delaney Athletic Conference coaches. Mike Costello was also named DAC Division II Coach of the Year, and John Mullins was voted DAC Division II Tri-Player of the Year.