Washington column for March 14

Spring just around the bend

What beautiful weather we have had this week — following this past weekend’s burst of snow. The birds are chirping. My spring flowers are peeking through the ground.

Spring officially begins on Wednesday, March 20. I encourage you to welcome spring by taking time out to enjoy Rappahannock County’s rich natural beauty. Although we still might be on a roller coaster ride some days, spring is on its way.

We’ve all heard the saying, “March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.” After this most recent snow Saturday, it sure seems like an appropriate comparison.

According to the Farmers Almanac — a bible of sorts for many farmers and ranchers — while many sayings are based on careful observations and turn out to be accurate, others are merely rhymes or beliefs of people who thought bad spirits could adversely affect the weather. Those beliefs often included ideas that there should be a balance in weather and life. So, if a month came in harshly (or like a lion), it should end calmly (hence, “out like a lamb”). I can truly say that my mother-in-law lived by the Almanac.

March is considered a changeable month, in which we can see warm spring-like temperatures or late-season snowstorms. We’ll just have to wait and see.

St. Patty’s Day

St Patrick’s Day is Sunday, March 17. Many people go out of their way to celebrate. Regardless of your heritage, you might celebrate by sporting your best bright green shirt and meeting up with friends at your favorite Irish pub. But there’s a lot more to the holiday than simply wearing green and knocking back a pint of Guinness.

This past Sunday afternoon at Trinity Church, more than 100 people had the most memorable experience listening to Lin Barnes and Allison Hampton playing Celtic music. Having performed together for nearly 50 years, this couple plays a broad swath of Celtic music. The audience, quite simply, was mesmerized by the sounds and the sense of “oneness” from the two collaborators.

Courtesy photo

Hampton plays the Celtic harp while Barnes plays a cittern, a string instrument crafted by Pennsylvanian Richard Fletcher modeled after a late 16th Century instrument. By manipulating the instrument Barnes can create the sound of a mandolin or lute or guitar.

Barnes and Hampton have had a home in Rock Mills for twenty years and will be playing, for the fifth time, at Castleton this December 21. They also have performed for an incredible 45 consecutive years at the annual Dumbarton Chamber Music event in Washington, DC.

The musical event was one of a free series of programs hosted by Trinity Church as part of their continued community outreach effort. Following the performance, the audience was treated to food and wine and good conversation in the Trinity Parish Hall. Hampton and Barnes were surrounded by admirers looking to learn more about how they produce such a unique sound.

A very good time said John Sullivan.

Cafe goes green

The Country Cafe here in Washington will be having St. Patrick’s Irish-inspired food — corned beef, cabbage and potatoes — on Saturday, March 16. I hear through the grapevine that it’s delicious. I hope that everyone will wear green and that you don’t get pinched by the leprechauns.

CFC new hours

Rappahannock CFC Farm & Home Center has new hours starting this week. The co-op will now be open 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend, Ray Gooch, who will celebrate his day on Saturday, March 23; to Sherri Burfield, whose special day is March 26. Birthday greetings go out to Debbie Flournoy, of Harris Hollow, she will celebrate her birthday on Wednesday, March 27.

Spring revival

Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church holds six evenings, March 31 to April 5, revival services at 7:30 p.m. The guest speaker is Evangest Don McCann from Kingsport, Tenn. There will be special singing and nursery provided each night. For more information, call 540-937-4944.

Ham and oysters

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be having their All You Can Eat Ham and Oyster Dinner on Saturday March 30, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m at the station. Come enjoy all your favorites! Fried oysters, raw oysters, oyster stew, country ham, baked ham, parsley potatoes , mac and cheese, green beans, corn, coleslaw, rolls, and an assortment of desserts and beverages, all prepared by your local volunteer Fire and Rescue Personnel.

Adults $30, kids ages 4-10 $15, 3 and under are free. All proceeds will be used to fund our daily operations. Questions please call 540-675-3615 and speak with one of their members.

Keep in your mind that warmer days are coming soon!