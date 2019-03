RLEP [Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection] and Torney Van Acker have made giant steps to preserve our views of the universe in Rappahannock’s night skies.

How about our daytime views?

Solar panels on farmland, windmills on mountain tops, billboards in clearings and clear-cut utility corridors would certainly destroy our scenic values. It’s not too late to protect our cherished views.

Get involved.

Phil Irwin

Flint Hill