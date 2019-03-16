Deer ears in snow

By Gary Anthes

Celebrated photographer Gary Anthes, his most recent book “Pictures at an Exhibition” published in 2018, captured this beautiful scene along Hope Hill Road in Castleton during this past weekend’s burst of snow. If the calendar is to be trusted, spring arrives in Rappahannock County next Wednesday, March 20.

