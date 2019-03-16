Romancing Rappahannock a huge success

Warmest thanks to all of the participating businesses who played a key role in making Romancing Rappahannock 2019 a huge success!

B&Bs and Inns: Thank you so very much to Foster Harris House and Belle Meade Bed & Breakfast who dedicated their entire inns for our VIP guests; Gay Street Inn and The Inn at Mount Vernon Farm who provided two rooms each for this event; and The King Mountain House and LeFay Cottage who dedicated their entire houses for our VIP guests. Everyone loved their accommodations and appreciated your warm hospitality. They enjoyed their stay!

My deepest thanks to The Inn at Little Washington and Chef Patrick O’Connell for a memorable tour for the authors, your generosity in taking pictures with the authors and making time to chat with them and for being the incredible, gracious, sweet person you are. The ladies were extremely grateful for the time you spent with them. To Robert Fasce who organized this amazing tour for our romance authors—thank you! Characters in future books may be fondly named after both of you.

Food businesses: Many thanks to RPK for providing delicious pizza for the Pizza Party on Friday evening and to Tulas Off Main for a scrumptious authors’ lunch on Friday and dinner on Saturday evening for authors, VIPs, and romance readers. My sincere thanks to Tracy Abdullah and her family at Legacy Farm Market for a wonderful, tasty lunch on Saturday.

Distillery and wineries: Thank you for much-enjoyed libations and your warm hospitality. Copper Fox Distillery hosted our Friday evening welcome cocktail kick-off event with a tour of their facility and tasting. John Guevremont and Karl Selzer at Quievremont Winery provided the venue and our wine for dinner Friday evening. Bill and Aleta Gadino provided Gadino Cellars for Saturday’s lunch, wine tasting, and book-signing event. Thank you all for warmly welcoming our authors and guests.

Businesses who participated in the Scavenger Hunt: My sincere thanks to all of the businesses that welcomed our attendees for the Scavenger Hunt on Saturday morning:

Sperryville: Sperryville Corner Store, Headmaster’s Pub, Stonewall Abbey Wellness, Hair Gallery, Knit Wit Yarn Shop, Comfort Fair Trade, Before & After, Happy Camper Equipment Company, Cottage Curator, and Gallery 3.

Washington: Kevin H. Adams-Gay Street Gallery, August Georges, Rare Finds, Little Washington Spa, R. H. Ballard Shop & Gallery, Geneva Welch Gallery, Wine Loves Chocolate, and The Inn at Little Washington Shops.

A BIG THANK YOU: Special thanks to Jordan Miller (Headmaster’s Pub) and Liz Johnson (Mountain View Marketing) for your help with organizing and promoting this event. Also, many thanks to Liz for the branding and marketing workshop you provided to the authors. They came away with valuable information on tips and tools for branding, promotion, social media posting, the value of color in branding, and more.

Without all of you Romancing Rappahannock 2019 would not have been possible. I am so very grateful for your participation and support and the faith you put in me and in this event. Romancing Rappahannock 2019 demonstrated that local businesses can work together effectively and achieve collaborative success. Rappahannock County needs more events such as this and the corresponding collaboration to have a strong business community — one that benefits all.

“If there is a will we will find a way.”

Audrey Regnery

Greenfield Inn Bed & Breakfast, Washington