Sperryville artisan market opens in May

Now accepting applications for juried artisans

Starting May 11, River District Artisan Market, hosted by Wild Roots Apothecary, is hosting its first artisan market in Sperryville, in coordination with the new farmers market at Pen Druid Brewing.

Organizers are seeking artisan vendors for every 2nd Saturday (with bonus holiday dates) from May through October. “We are seeking hand-crafted, unique vendors to the producer-only juried Artisan Market (i.e. soaps and salves, fiber artisans, artists, wood workers, and more.”

Applications will be accepted through April 1. Applicants will be approved and notified by April 11.

The location: River District Artisan Market at Wild Roots Apothecary, 4 River Lane, Sperryville, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: May 11, May 25, June 8, June 15, July 6, July 13, August 10, August 31, September 14, September 28, October 12.

Find more information at https://www.wildrootsapothecary.com/pages/river-district-artisan-market.

Please submit your application and $15 application fee to https://www.wildrootsapothecary.com/pages/river-district-artisan-market