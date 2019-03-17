How bout them apples?

Horticulturist Mark Smith, director of estate gardens and grounds at the Inn at Little Washington, chose a chilly late-winter day this past week for some “dormant season renovational pruning” of the inn’s apple trees — priming them, he explained, to “renew their shape in the French provincial style.”
About Staff/Contributed 5342 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment