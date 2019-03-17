How bout them apples?

By John McCaslin

Horticulturist Mark Smith, director of estate gardens and grounds at the Inn at Little Washington, chose a chilly late-winter day this past week for some “dormant season renovational pruning” of the inn’s apple trees — priming them, he explained, to “renew their shape in the French provincial style.”

