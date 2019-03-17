Parker moves Lesinski case forward

Equating conflict of interest proceedings against Rappahannock Supervisor John Lesinski to being stuck in a “mud patch” with the wheels spinning, Rappahannock County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey W. Parker has told lawyers on both sides to “get past” demurrers and move the case forward.

While doing so, the judge heard arguments surrounding four demurrers from Lesinski’s attorney Robert Mitchell, who again sought to have claims against his client dismissed.

Amissville resident Tom Woolman has alleged in a lawsuit that Lesinski, while a member and chairman of the Rappahannock County School Board prior to being elected Hampton supervisor in 2015, violated the Conflict of Interest Act (COIA) either by not disqualifying himself from certain transactions or failing to disclose his economic interests in the transactions, as required by law.

In the court proceedings late last week, Judge Parker overruled two of the four demurrers, including that Lesinski violated the Virginia Conflicts of Interests Act in multiple ways and on multiple occasions.

The judge granted declaratory judgments that Lesinski is precluded by the conflicts act from participating in any transactions or discussing with any government officers or employees any pending or future transactions relating to appropriations for two pending lawsuits filed against certain members of the county government, known as Bragg 1 and Bragg II.

— John McCaslin