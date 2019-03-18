State Police need public’s help in area shooting

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an ongoing homicide investigation in Clarke County that occurred Sunday, March 17, near the Shenandoah River at the Loudoun County line. The investigation remains ongoing at this time and the shooting appears to be an isolated and targeted incident.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., Jeffrey B. Evans, 72, of Bluemont, Va., was parked in a gravel lot off Castleman Road in Clarke County. He was there to meet an individual about a possible business transaction. Witnesses have told state police that they saw a white male standing outside Evans’ gray Ford pickup truck while it was parked in the gravel lot.

Within a matter of minutes, Evans had been shot but was still able to drive away and make it to Route 7. The pickup truck then crossed over Route 7 and crashed straight into the embankment at approximately 11:24 a.m. Other witnesses have reported seeing a white male run across Route 7 and up to the pickup after it crashed.

Evans died at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

Anyone with information about the suspect or may have seen another vehicle in the gravel parking lot or on Route 7 near the pickup truck is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police by calling 540-829-7400 or 1-800-572-2260, or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.