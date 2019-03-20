Courthouse Row for March 21

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 8-18

Hampton

Barbara D. Shanks to Jennifer Elaine Shanks, 1 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 19-6A

Jackson

Charlotte I. Hickerson to William James Klooster and Grace A. L. Albrecht Klooster, husband and wife, and William Martin Petty, 9.2124 acres, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-38B

Stonewall

Theresa F. Cooksley to Theresa F. Cooksley and Charles W. Hackney, wife and husband, 9.899 acres, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 59-16

Edward Burstein and Barbara Dalton, husband and wife, 14.7 acres, deed bargain sale, exempt from recording taxes per Virginia Code, special warranty, tax map 47-8J

Town of Washington

Avedis Thomas Reid, trustee of Reid Living Trust to Seth S. Turner, 0.8804 acres, $345,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 20A-1-23

Wakefield

Franklin G. Williams to Dayna S. Dunn, 2.335 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-6

William F. Smoot, Gary L. Smoot, Arthur O. Smoot, Jr., Elizabeth A. Bywaters and Krystall C. Smoot, to Michael A. Sealock, 1.16 acres, $127,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 13-81B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Chester Fannon, Castleton, gas lines, $600

CTI Towers Tower, Chester Gap, structural modifications to tower, $84,000

Jay Evans, Amissivlle, general, $10,000

Lane Eldon LLC, Woodville, electric service pole, $5,000

Robert and Charlotte Souders, Amissville, generator, $12,000

James R. Piper, Sperryville, replace electric service, $300