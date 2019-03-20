Down Memory Lane for March 21

May 23, 1985

Wednesday, May 15, was not a regular school day at Rappahannock County High School. On that day, 255 students left their classes and participated in a walkout to demonstrate their disapproval of the board of supervisors’ decision to cut $120,000 from the proposed 1985-86 school budget.

The students left their classes a little after 9 a.m. and congregated on the baseball field. Some had signs with “Save Our Teachers” and “Students For Quality Education” written on them, and all were attentive as Jon and Jim McCullough spoke about the reasons for the walkout.

Jon said that the students were trying to call the governor and the State Board of Education to demand that they become involved in urging the supervisors to replace the $120,000 and to find out what happened to the governor’s proposed 10 percent raise for teachers. The students had also tried to reach Delegate Raymond “Andy” Guest to make him aware of the situation.

The story of how one Rappahannock housewife and mother has become a coupon clipper of the first order began 10 years ago. That was when Sarah Brown started using coupons to buy necessities. “Then I realized that I could get try-me sizes of products free with coupons, and I kept going from there,” Sarah said.

How far she kept going can be seen in her home’s basement, where she keeps her two shoe boxes of coupons, and where she stores packages and labels and the nonperishable products she stocks in various small to large quantities.

The ability to realize those kinds of savings on groceries has been developed by Sarah over the seven years since she began keeping all packages and labels and sending in refund forms. In that time, she has developed an elaborate shopping plan.

Aug. 12, 1976

“The country is different. You’re either rich or very poor; there is no in-between class. It really makes you appreciate what we have here in our country,” said Mike Tupper of Washington. His sentiments were echoed by Mike Smoot, also of Washington, and Frankie Shenk of Luray, following their trip last week to El Salvador in Central America.

The two Mikes and Frankie, who have grants-in-aid to DeKalb Junior College in Georgia beginning this fall, were invited by DeKalb baseball coach James Morris to join students from that school and some from Mercer University in Atlanta for a trip to El Salvador, where they would play baseball.

Mrs. Lynda Thorpe Updike of Newsoms is among a selected number of young women from the entire United States chosen as one of the Outstanding Young Women of America for 1976. This distinctive honor is given for excellence in both professional endeavors and civic participation.

Mrs. Updike is the wife of Glenn Updike of Newsoms and the daughter-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. John Updike of Washington.

Dec. 28, 1994

The Planning Commission endorsed the application of Charles Eddie Sutphin to build a 40- by 50-foot addition onto his farm equipment repair shop on Route 729 between Flint Hill and Ben Venue.

At last Wednesday’s meeting the planners heard support for the application from John Monroe, Tom Taylor and Patricia Saltonstall. They received a letter in opposition from Joseph and Elizabeth Scherschel who own the adjoining property.

April Heddleston of Sperryville is a featured author in the November issue of Welcome Home, a monthly journal devoted to the support of mothers choosing to stay home to raise their children. In “Choosing To Be Thankful” she describes how she is thankful to be able to be at home with her kids and how keeping an appreciative attitude helps make her family life happier.

Mrs. Heddleston and her husband, Jon Heddleston, a high school English teacher, are the parents of Jonathan, 15, Chad, 12, Joy, 4 and Bret, 2. Mrs. Heddleston was formerly a second grade teacher.