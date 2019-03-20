Meetings and Notices for March 21

For everyone who has seen those ugly light bulbs the Town of Washington has installed — They are only temporary! The Town is investigating, with the help of REC and the Dark Skies Initiative, replacement lighting for all fixtures. We can no longer use the high-pressure sodium lights. With more than 10 of the town’s lights out, safety is our first priority; therefore the temporary bulb. So please bear with us as we take the time to find ones appropriate.

Rappahannock County Soccer Association (RCSA) registration is open for Spring 2019! We offer programs for girls and boys born years 2005-2014. Registration for U8 and up closed on Feb. 25; registration for U6 (born 2013-14) closes March 25. Visit www.rappsoccer.com for more information and registration, email us at rcsasoccer@gmail.com

Foothills Forum March Board meets on Thursday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Tula’s Building in Little Washington. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call 540-675-1207.

All children who will be five years old by Sept. 30, 2019, may enter Kindergarten this August. Formal registration for new Kindergartners will be held at Rappahannock County Elementary School on April 10-12. Hours are 8:40 a.m.-11:40 a.m. and 1 p.m.-2:40 p.m. by appointment only. Please contact Christy Taylor at 540-227-0200 to schedule an appointment.

Windmore Foundation for the Arts is offering two scholarships for graduating students who will be majoring in college in the fine arts. This includes visual art, music, literary arts, theater, and dance. The scholarships are given in honor of Dorothy Skelton and Millie Lane. Applications have been sent to the high school and homeschooling groups in Rappahannock. Visit windmorefoundation.org for more information or a copy of the application. Call 540-547-4333 with questions. Completed applications must be received by April 1 to be considered.

2019 Personal Property Returns have been mailed and are due by May 1, 2019. If you did not receive a return please contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540-675-5370.

Women in Worship (WIW) Ministries is pleased to announce the 2019 “EXCEL” Honors are open for nominations. After the Nominations process is completed and the 2019 Honorees have been named, a Honors Luncheon will be held on Oct. 26, at the Daniel Center, Culpeper. Nominations are open through June 1, 2019. Tickets for the Honors Luncheon on October 26, 2019 are available by mail to: WIW Ministries, 11801 Gardenia Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 and online at the website later this spring. Adult tickets are $45/person and $25/school age students (college included w/ID).

Lucy Russo will be facilitating a monthly meeting of writers who want to learn about new publishing information. The group will also share helpful information about resources or social media sites, offer editing tips, list resources to check out and places to post their works. All meetings are in the conference room at the Culpeper County Library. The evening meetings are the second Monday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. and the morning meetings are on the second Tuesday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend. For more information call 540-547-4333 or visit www.windmorefoundation.org.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation has opened registration for 4 day trips. There’s a charter bus to Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 13. Watch the Cherry Blossom Parade or just enjoy touring the city. On Friday, April 26, it’s on to the Virginia Safari Park for a private 1-hour tour. Saturday, May 11, it’s a spring trip to New York City. Finally, on Friday July 12, the bus heads to Busch Gardens. We also have a few spaces left in the Endless Pasta — learn to make homemade pasta — class on March 16. Looking for something new to do with your furry family member? Come out for our “Teach your dog to Read” obedience class . . . not read a book, but read your body language. For more details visit our webpage at www.CulpeperRecreation.com

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation is now accepting registrations for spring activities, summer camps, swimming lessons and one-day bus trips! For more information, call 540-727-3412 or visit www.CulpeperRecreation.com. Also follow us at Facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation

Amissville Community Prayer at Paynes Auction Gallery, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, on the first of each month from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Calling all Christians to a time of prayer for our families, neighbors, volunteers, churches, troubles, government, soldiers, and enemies. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school-aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Fauquier Hospital will host a support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.