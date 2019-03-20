State Police make arrest in St. Patrick’s Day shooting

A West Virginia man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Loudoun County man.

The Virginia State Police obtained warrants in Clarke County for 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for Dale Lee Wright, 50, of Charles Town, WV.

Wright will appear in Clarke County upon pending extradition from West Virginia.

Thanks to the many tips and information provided the Virginia State Police since the homicide occurred Sunday morning, VSP special agents were able to quickly identify Wright as the individual Jeffrey B. Evans, 72, of Bluemont, Va., met in a gravel lot on Castleman Road. They met up at approximately 11:15 a.m. for a business transaction they had prearranged.

During the course of their meeting, an altercation ensued and Evans was shot by Wright. Evans was able to drive away from the lot, but then crashed at the intersection of Castleman Road and Route 7 at approximately 11:24 a.m.

Wright was seen by several motorists on Route 7 running on foot over to Evans’ pickup truck after it crashed. Wright then fled the scene.

Evans succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination and autopsy.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing at this time. The West Virginia State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Clarke County Sheriff’s Office have all been assisting VSP with the investigation.