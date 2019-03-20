The Rapp for March 21

Officially soaked

Everybody knew the soil in Rappahannock County was saturated. Now it’s official.

By the end of last month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s crop progress report estimated 82 percent of Virginia’s topsoil had surplus moisture. In addition to creating muddy pastures and cropland — if not bodies of water where none existed before — the weather has started to seriously delay farm operations.

“Some growers across the state are saying they’re as much as two months behind” in preparing cropland for planting, says Robert Harper, Virginia Farm Bureau Federation grain marketing manager.

E-911 mapping

The Rappahannock County E-911 office is currently working on a mapping/addressing project. During the next several weeks, the office will be checking structures for proper addressing. The vehicle being used is a white 4-door Nissan Frontier pickup that will be marked appropriately for this purpose.

The project is an important step in the process of meeting the expectations on being Next Generation — or NG-911 — compliant, as mandated by the state.

Questions? Contact Sandi Carter at 540-675-5342 or Sheriff Connie S. Compton at 540-675-5300.

Women bosses

Women entrepreneurs, what does it take to be your own boss?

Hear what women bosses from around the commonwealth — Rappahannock County’s Cheri Woodard among them — have to say about owning their own businesses. An interactive session this Saturday morning, March 23, will be led by successful women who will provide their own success stories and insight on owning your own business.

Besides Woodard of Cheri Woodard Realty in Sperryville, panelists include Felecia Manns of Happiness Dance Studio in Richmond; Tisha Johnson of Orleans Bistro in Fredericksburg; attorney Marie Washington of Warrenton; and Charlotte Brady and Sandra Reaves-Yates of Culpeper’s Charlotte’s Fashion boutique and NStyle Fashion Gallery respectively.

The free program, sponsored by Friends of the Culpeper Library and Women in Ministries, is from 10 to 11:30 a.m.. Coffee and light snacks served.

Reading Series debut

The Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC), in partnership with Quievremont Winery, is pleased to announce the first installment in its new RAAC Reading Series, in which local writers will share their work during an intimate evening of poetry, prose, and wine.

The event will take place this Saturday, March 23. There will be a social hour at the winery from 6:30-7:30 p.m., followed by four readings from 7:45-9 p.m.

The three opening readers will be: KC Bosch whose poetry has appeared at Camel Saloon, Dead Mule, Poetry Breakfast, and vox poetica and who was awarded a RAAC Claudia Mitchell Fund grant to publish “Stealing Days” (2015), a full-length book of poems and original photographs; Sheila R. Lamb, another Mitchell Fund grant recipient whose writing has appeared in a variety of literary journals and whose most recent story is forthcoming in the “Anthology of Appalachian Writers”; and Nol Putnam, who has variously worked as a wood lot manager, a drill sergeant, an oil field roustabout, a truck driver, a school teacher, and a blacksmith and who is currently working on a memoir.

Rappahannock writers KC Bosch, Sheila R. Lamb and Nol Putnam will join keynote reader Angela M. Carter at Saturday’s RAAC Reading Series debut.

The keynote reader will be Angela M. Carter, an author, poet, novelist, motivational speaker, spoken word performer, visual artist and an advocate/activist whose book, “Memory Chose a Woman’s Body” (unbound CONTENT, 2014) is a poetry memoir that spotlights the effects of the silences endured after abuse, neglect and depression. Angela is a 2014 Pushcart Prize nominee, a nominee for the 2015 Virginia Library Literary Award (poetry), and has been featured in a multitude of venues, including The KGB Club in Manhattan and Busboys and Poets.

Attendance at this reading is free. Wine will be available for purchase, and light refreshments will be provided.

Mark your calendars

Rappahannock County Public Schools, in conjunction with the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, will be hosting a School Safety Summit on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the RCHS Auditorium.

This event is open to parents, students (grades 6-12), and community members. Join them to learn more about important topics such as digital ethics, vaping/substance abuse, and ALICE (Active Shooter) training.

In addition, Commit to Be Fit will be hosting a Drums Alive Kids Beats Class by Ignite Fitness, LLC, in the auditorium during the summit. Bring your kids for this fun, fitness activity and stay for the School Safety Summit.

Prior to the event, there will be a spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. Visit the high school website for more details or to RSVP for the dinner. Walk-ins are welcome as well.

New Walker Jones partner

Courtesy photo

Walker Jones, PC, which has offices in Little Washington and Warrenton, is pleased to announce that Hanna Lee Rodriguez is now a partner with the firm. An attorney with Walker Jones since 2003, Rodriguez specializes in estate planning, estate and trust administration, and guardianships and conservatorships. She continues to expand the elder law component of her practice.

Dedicated to contributing to the community, Rodriguez currently serves as the vice president of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and Grants Committee member with the PATH Foundation. Previously Rodriguez served as secretary of the Fauquier Free Clinic.

In addition to her community service positions, she currently serves on the Board of Directors of Oak View National Bank and is an active member of the Virginia State Bar Trust & Estates Section, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, and the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. Formerly she served as president of the Fauquier County Bar Association and Players Committee representative with the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra.

Admitted to the Virginia Bar in 2002, Rodriguez earned her J.D. degree from Regent University School of Law and a bachelor of arts in pre-law from Pensacola Christian College.

Ms. Rodriguez plays violin with the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra and enjoys activities with family and friends.

She can be reached at hrodriguez@walkerjoneslaw.com or 540-347-9223.