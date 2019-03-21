Hopes to learn from actual people

Dear People of the Great State of Virginia:

Hello! I am a fourth grade student in North Carolina. In fourth grade, we research a state for our State Fair, and I have chosen Virginia. Now I am excited to learn more about the state as I work on my report.

Most of the information I can get from books and websites. However, the best information comes from the people who live and love their state! That is why I am writing to you, readers of the Rappahannock News. I was hoping that you would be willing to send me some small items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. It could be things like postcards, maps, pictures, general information, this newspaper, or any other items that you think could be useful. You can mail them to the address below by April 30th for our State Fair on May 17th.

I really appreciate your help and will do my very best to send a thank you note to each and every person who takes the time and makes the effort to help me with this project. Thank you in advance!

Sincerely,

Blake Collinson

Mrs. Smith’s Class, Charlotte Latin School, 9502 Providence Rd., Charlotte, N.C. 28277