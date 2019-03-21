Meet Harrison Ford, your new best friend

By Staff/Contributed March 21, 2019 RAWL Dogs 0
Courtesy photo

Yep, I’m a good lookin’ movie star of sorts. Though I’m much younger than my namesake — only 1 year old and weigh 55-60 pounds. I put on some of those pounds here at RAWL ‘cause I arrived a way-too-skinny stray.

I’m a foxhound and as such need a fenced yard. Though through the years hounds have been bred to hunt we make great pets — loving, great fun, love walks and adapt well to a home. I love other dogs though I’m a rough and tumble player so should share a home with a big dog and probably not cats.

There were two dogs adopted this week. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Closed Wednesday and Sunday. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

