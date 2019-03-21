Practice makes perfect

Virginia State Police co-hosted an interactive traffic safety event for the Rappahannock County High School student body on Monday, just ahead of the annual prom. Accompanied by a state police trooper, students among other events and activities had the opportunity to maneuver a customized state police vehicle through an obstacle course of orange cones, while at the same time being exposed to a variety of distractions.

The exercise was designed to demonstrate the dangers of distracted driving. More on Monday’s safety event in the Schools section on page ?