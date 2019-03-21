Practice makes perfect

By Staff/Contributed March 21, 2019 People 0
By Holly Jenkins
By Holly Jenkins

Virginia State Police co-hosted an interactive traffic safety event for the Rappahannock County High School student body on Monday, just ahead of the annual prom. Accompanied by a state police trooper, students among other events and activities had the opportunity to maneuver a customized state police vehicle through an obstacle course of orange cones, while at the same time being exposed to a variety of distractions.

The exercise was designed to demonstrate the dangers of distracted driving. More on Monday’s safety event in the Schools section on page ?

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5354 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.