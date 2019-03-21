Reclaiming Rappahannock Park

I just finished and enjoyed the [RappahannockNews-Foothills Forum] article on volunteering. I am a member of the RCRFA (Rappahannock County Recreational Facilities Authority) board, a PATH grant recipient, past and hopefully future.

We are in the process of reclaiming the Park from invasive overgrowth and planning expansion of recreational facilities that will open up new opportunities for residents and others. Part of this effort is the institution of Second Saturday volunteer workdays in the Park to control invasives in the wooded areas and perimeters and to cultivate and plant native plants that will support an overall healthy ecosystem in the Park, for enjoyment and education.

Our next workday is Saturday, April 6 (not the second Saturday because of the Fodderstack Race).

For more information, our website is: www.rappahannockcountypark.weebly.com

Bonnie Beers
Woodville

