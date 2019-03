Rappahannock County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Grimsley was presented with the Women Education Leaders in Virginia 2019 Rising Star Award March 15th at the 20th Annual WELV Conference in Charlottesville.

The award is presented to a woman educator who demonstrates the traits of an outstanding leader, strong commitment to students, inspires other women educators, and is viewed by her colleagues as an individual with great potential who contributes significantly to education in Virginia. Nominated by her colleagues, Dr. Grimsley was surprised with the recognition. “I was in shock,” she said. “I truly feel that I am just doing the job I was entrusted to do.”