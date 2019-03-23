Ben Venue dubbed ‘pre-Gold Cup Gold Cup’

Photos by Betsy Burke Parker

The Old Dominion Hounds Point-to-Point races are rounding the bend, set for Saturday, April 6, at Ben Venue Farm. Considered by steeplechase horsemen the “pre-Gold Cup Gold Cup,” the Ben Venue races are a major bookend of the region’s social calendar, knitting sport on the racecourse with sport at railside.

In addition to eight horse races, this year’s point-to-point will feature a hat contest, tailgate contest, and stick pony races for the kids. There will also be a beer garden and wine tasting tents from local wineries.

