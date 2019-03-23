Winter and Spring colliding

Spring officially arrived in Rappahannock County at 5:58 p.m. last evening (Wednesday), not that anybody noticed. Many residents woke up to a light coating of snow Monday morning, with deeper amounts in the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge, where snow showers persisted throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach into the 60s this weekend, although the long-range weather forecast hints that winter is in no hurry to leave.
About Staff/Contributed 5360 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment