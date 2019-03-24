Amissville’s generous tradition

By Staff/Contributed March 24, 2019 Letters to the Editor 0

So happy to see my sweet hometown in such a positive light! [“Video: Amissville’s holiday tradition of giving”]. The people who participate in this effort every year are among the most generous I know!

Thank you, Rapp News, Foothills Forum, Roger Piantidosi and Luke Christopher for this wonderful project!

Jan Makela
Amissville

Editor’s note: One of Rappahannock’s longest-running volunteer traditions is the Amissville Christmas holiday gift basket project, its driving force the Amissville Community Foundation. The video referred to here can be viewed at https://rappnews.com/2019/03/12/video-amissvilles-holiday-tradition-of-giving/

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 5364 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.