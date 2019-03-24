Doer Profile: A periodic feature Roberta Anderson

Former Board Member, Friends of the Rappahannock County Library, former Board Member and Chair Library Board of Trustees, former Board Member and Chair of Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board. A resident of Woodville, she’s lived in Rappahannock since 1968.

The Spark: “When we moved here, I wanted to contribute and be an active member of the community. I love to read and thought I would match that interest by volunteering at the county library. At that time, it was in the Washington Town Hall.”

Proudest Achievement: “Getting the new library built in 1991 without any debt. I was the construction coordinator, visiting the building site almost daily, but it took a real team effort with the Friends of the Library, the Library Board and many other involved citizens.”

Biggest Challenge: “For me, it was where to focus my energy. There are so many worthwhile causes in Rappahannock aimed at improving the quality of life here. You must be careful not take on too much, otherwise you might not be as effective as you’d like to be.”

Why It Matters: “Volunteering is about giving back. When we moved here, I could have gotten a paying job, but I wanted to do things for others. I was fortunate to work with wonderful people and get involved in projects that I think make a difference.”

Favorite Rappahannock Treasure: “The serenity of the place — the peace and quiet. I can look out my window and see mountains, deer, turkeys, all kinds of wildlife and birds. I hope it stays that way.”

— Bob Hurley

