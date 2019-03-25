Rappahannock Media launches Ashburn Magazine

The Rappahannock News’s sister publication InsideNoVa, a multimedia company that covers numerous localities in Northern Virginia, has announced the launch of a new lifestyle magazine serving the Ashburn community in Loudoun County.

The debut issue of Ashburn Magazine, 48 pages, will be mailed this week to thousands of residents, with additional copies available for free pickup at area stores, restaurants, offices and other locations. Total distribution will be about 15,500.

Ashburn Magazine is a full-color, glossy publication printed on heavy-stock paper, and its content will focus on people, places and businesses in Ashburn.

“We’re delighted with the positive reception thus far from advertisers, writers and others who helped with this first issue,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of the magazine and chief operating officer of InsideNoVa’s parent company, Rappahannock Media LLC. “As a resident of Ashburn myself, I think this magazine has been a long time coming. We hope it will help to celebrate what makes our community unique and better connect us with our neighbors and local businesses.”

The magazine will be published every other month at the outset. The next issue, May/June, will be available in early May.

Chris Wadsworth, founder and publisher of The Burn, a local news site, is editor of Ashburn Magazine. He is continuing to produce The Burn, which is an independent outlet, although some content from The Burn will be highlighted in the magazine.

The magazine was designed by Dennis Brack, president of Rappahannock Media, and Kara Thorpe, the group’s art director. Connie Fields and Judy Harbin are among the account executives handling advertising sales.

Rappahannock Media publishes three other monthly Lifestyle magazines, serving the communities of Gainesville, Haymarket and Warrenton. The company also publishes five local weekly newspapers, serving Rappahannock, Prince William, Stafford, and Culpeper counties and the Fort Belvoir military installation; the Piedmont Virginian, a quarterly journal, and The Business Voice, a quarterly magazine produced in partnership with the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The company’s digital products include the region’s largest news website, InsideNoVa.com, and an online ticketing platform, InsideNoVaTix.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Potter at 571-333-1538 or bpotter@insidenova.com