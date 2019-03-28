Photos by John McCaslin

A Rockingham Redi-Mix cement truck traveling east —and downhill — on Route 211 on the Rappahannock County side of Shenandoah National Park overturned on a sharp curve at approximately 2:15 p.m. this afternoon, injuring the driver and causing major traffic disruptions between Sperryville and Luray that lasted well into this evening.

It wasn’t until 6 p.m. that an emergency mop up crew team called in from Broadway, southwest of New Market, was able to hoist by crane the separated rotating mixing drum of the truck and lower it onto a semi-trailer to be hauled away.

Even then, oil and other material that spilled onto the highway had to be cleaned up with absorbent and sand before authorities could reopen the highway.

Heather Foltz told the Rappahannock News that she was driving in her car just behind the cement truck when the accident happened.

“He [the driver] was in front of us and went around the curve first and he was already upside down by the time we got there,” Foltz said. “I hope he’s OK. He was still in the truck.”

The driver, who was not immediately identified by Virginia State Police, was transported to Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton by Sperryville Volunteer Rescue. A first responder on the scene told this newspaper that the man was shaken but fortunate to only have “mainly scratches.”

Traffic into this evening was stopped in both directions as Trans Tech accident mop up crews from Broadway attempted to right the truck with a large heavy duty wrecker and crane. Also responding to the accident were the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department, Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Shenandoah National Park Rangers, and VDOT.

Sperryville Volunteer Fire Chief Richie Burke told this newspaper that he “just got home” shortly before 7 p.m. tonight after an extremely busy Thursday for the department.

“We had five calls today,” said Burke, including responding to a two-vehicle accident with injuries that occurred on Route 211 between Sperrville and Washington, and a large brush fire on Keyser Run Road in Gid Brown Hollow.