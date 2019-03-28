Courthouse Row for March 28

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 19-22
Hampton
Louise Clark Goddard to Louise Clark Goddard, trustee of the Louise Clark Goddard Revocable Trust, 28.762 acres, deed of gift, tax map 29-23C
Jackson
Samuel E. Kiffer and Crystal L. Kiffer, husband and wife, to Josie M. Walters-Tucker and Eugene Tucker, Jr., wife and husband, 5.000 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-65
Wakefield
Franklin G. Williams to Dayna S. Dunn, 2.335 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-6
Building Permits
The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:
Indu Sadhna and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Daniel B. Clark, Flint Hill, addition, $95,000
DuBois DuBois, Flint Hill, finish basement, $10,000
SPA Holdings Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost
Sadhna, Indu and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Indu Sadhna and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost
Rappahannock County Public Library, Washington, electric work, $2,500
Dean Stone, Amissville, replace HVAC, $11,000
Eric and Corinna Murdock, Amissville, addition, $700,000
675 Zachary Taylor Prop. LLC, Flint Hill, temporary tent, no cost
Anthony Giordano, Huntly, dwelling, $200,000
Jason Anderson, Amissville, electric service, $2,500
Forrest Whorton, Amissville, dwelling, $210,000
Rich Shoemaker, Amissville, deck, $20,000
Micheal Martin, Washington, renewal, no cost
Be the first to comment