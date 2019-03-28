Courthouse Row for March 28

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office March 19-22

Hampton

Louise Clark Goddard to Louise Clark Goddard, trustee of the Louise Clark Goddard Revocable Trust, 28.762 acres, deed of gift, tax map 29-23C

Jackson

Samuel E. Kiffer and Crystal L. Kiffer, husband and wife, to Josie M. Walters-Tucker and Eugene Tucker, Jr., wife and husband, 5.000 acres, $410,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-65

Wakefield

Franklin G. Williams to Dayna S. Dunn, 2.335 acres, $235,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 21-6

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Indu Sadhna and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

Daniel B. Clark, Flint Hill, addition, $95,000

DuBois DuBois, Flint Hill, finish basement, $10,000

SPA Holdings Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

SPA Holdings LLC Singh, Washington, renewal, no cost

Sadhna, Indu and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

Indu Sadhna and Nina Singh, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

Rappahannock County Public Library, Washington, electric work, $2,500

Dean Stone, Amissville, replace HVAC, $11,000

Eric and Corinna Murdock, Amissville, addition, $700,000

675 Zachary Taylor Prop. LLC, Flint Hill, temporary tent, no cost

Anthony Giordano, Huntly, dwelling, $200,000

Jason Anderson, Amissville, electric service, $2,500

Forrest Whorton, Amissville, dwelling, $210,000

Rich Shoemaker, Amissville, deck, $20,000

Micheal Martin, Washington, renewal, no cost