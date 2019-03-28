Crisis in our county

Ron Makela

We are presently facing a situation, in regards to a document, that can determine the future of our county and its residents.

The Commonwealth of Virginia requires all localities to create and maintain a Comprehensive Plan that shows certain statistics and data that illustrate where the locality stands in providing the necessary standards for all its residents to have a satisfactory quality of life. If these standards are not being met, they must create a plan that will move them in a direction that will correct these shortcomings.

The plan that is presently in place, which is legally outdated and totally inadequate, has been under review for over 13 years. State code requires a mandatory review on a 5-year basis. In January, the Planning Commission decided the “new” draft plan was completed and it was time to have a public hearing and send it to the Board of Supervisors.

I made it a point to read the entire draft document in search of two words that are critical to the future of the people who live, or would like to live, in our county. Affordable housing. The words could not be found.

As a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals, I was able to bring this omission to light and along with a number of other shortcomings the BZA voted to send a letter to the Planning Commission asking that the document not be brought to a vote until these items could be dealt with.

On March 20th, the commission met and agreed that more work was needed. It was at this meeting that a member of the commission made comments in regards to the issue of affordable housing in the county that I found disturbing. The member opined that, based on his years of experience, the commission might want to tread lightly in discussing affordable housing, noting while state code requires the topic be in the Comp Plan, citizens of the county didn’t like it before and probably wouldn’t again. The community uproar over that was big the last time we discussed it.

If this information is correct, then the talk of Rappahannock being an island where only the wealthy from D.C. and NOVA can come to retire or to spend the weekend is true.

I feel and hope that this, in fact, is not the case. The majority of people I know and talk to in our county are welcoming to any and all of those that choose to make Rappahannock their home. Many go out of their way to offer help and assistance to those that are struggling to make ends meet. We have numerous volunteer groups that dedicate their efforts to help these residents maintain a viable life for themselves in our county. This is what makes a true community, and I believe that this spirit exists in most of the residents in Rappahannock. It is essential that the Comp Plan not short-change a necessary and valuable segment of our population.

So why is this planning commissioner opposed to buying into this concept? Should we limit who is welcome in our county? A county/community is made up of people from all socio-economic levels. In working together to make improvements on all levels, those who are better off financially often provide the funding, and, at times the guidance, while those who are of lesser means provide the hands on skills and abilities to bring those ideas to fruition. Both factions are essential and both factions need to have equal access to adequate housing and all of the other services we would want regardless of economic status.

Which Rappahannock will we choose to be? It will be determined by how we structure our Comprehensive Plan. An inclusive plan for the future or a plan for the status quo?

If the citizens of the county don’t step up and let their elected and appointed officials know their desires, it looks like we will be going with the status quo.

Ron Makela, a resident of Amissville, represents the Jackson District on the Board of Zoning Appeals.